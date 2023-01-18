Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: Could you explain the difference in how new varieties are developed when some are available from seed and some are only available from plants?

Answer: The development of new flower varieties is a fascinating process. I worked for 10 years for a seed company that developed new F-1 or first-generation hybrid flowers and vegetables that were sold as seed. The process starts by observing and selecting individual plants that have some quality or qualities that set them apart as being unique or improved in some way.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.