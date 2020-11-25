Question: Our family prefers real Christmas trees. How can we be sure we are getting one that will not lose a lot of needles before Christmas?
Answer: There are several vital steps in selecting and caring for a real Christmas tree so the needles stick on the tree through the entire season.
First, select a tree that is as fresh as possible. Some trees are cut several weeks before they are shipped. The freshest trees are the ones you cut yourself. There are a few local Christmas tree farms where you can cut yourself. You can also cut your own tree from one of the nearby national forests. Permits can be obtained from most Forest Service offices. Remember that forest trees have not been pruned to make their branches thick and uniform like plantation-grown trees.
Although you cannot always depend upon getting correct information about when trees were cut and how they were shipped, you can do some checking yourself. If you see trees unloaded from a closed van type trailer, you know they have been protected from drying winds during shipment. Feel the needles to see if they are soft and flexible. Bounce the trunk on the ground and watch how many needles fall off. It is natural for trees to lose a few discolored needles from the inside of the tree, but outer green needles should not drop. Trees that have been exposed to wind in shipment will have a grayish, dry look on one side. Trees that remain on open lots during sub-freezing or windy weather will have dry needles. Trees purchased early usually last better than those purchased later.
Fir trees such as grand, noble, Fraser and Nordmann hold their needles much better than pines and spruces. Douglas firs and alpine firs are almost as good.
Cut a half-inch piece from the bottom of the trunk, and get it into a tree holder with a water reservoir as soon as possible. If you can’t bring your tree in the house right away, stick the trunk in a holder or bucket of water inside a garage or shed so it is not exposed to drying winds and freezing temperatures.
Decorate with smaller lights that give off less drying heat. Turn lights off during the daytime or whenever no one is around. Place trees away from fireplaces, heat ducts or TV sets, which give off a lot of heat. Check water holders to make sure the bottom of the trunk is not exposed. This may mean refilling every day or two.
Flocking reduces needle drying. Some vendors can dip or spray trees with an anti-desiccant such as Wilt-Pruf, which coats needles with latex.
If you follow these suggestions, you will have a minimum of needle loss from your Christmas tree.