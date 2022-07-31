Food Distribution Miami

Vanessa Correa, left, and Gigi Fiske, right, pass out gallons of milk at a food distribution held by the Farm Share food bank, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Miami. Long lines are back at food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation turn to handouts to help feed their families.

 AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters.

Economists are divided over whether a recession is looming. What’s clear is that economic uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon. But there are steps you can take now to be ready for whatever is ahead.

Recommended for you