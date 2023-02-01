Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I have ordered seeds of some tomato varieties for which I can’t find plants. Is it difficult to start seed inside? I might start some other seeds too.

Answer: I have started seeds of both flowers and vegetables in a west-facing window for years. Actually, a south-facing window is best, but east and west work also. I also use a $25 grow light for supplemental light.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

