Question: My raspberry leaves are turning yellow. I have used Ironite and nitrogen without results. Any suggestions?
Answer: Iron shortage is the usual cause of yellow leaves on raspberries and many other plants in our area. Nitrogen deficiency can also cause yellow leaves. If the older or lower leaves are yellow, the cause is usually nitrogen deficiency. If the newer leaves are yellow with green veins, the cause is almost always iron deficiency.
With iron deficiency, the solution is much more complex than just fertilizing with iron. Most of our native soils actually contain an adequate supply of iron. However, the iron becomes insoluble and unavailable to plant roots because of alkaline soil conditions.
The best long-term solution is to change the alkaline soil to a more acid condition. This becomes a long-term battle because our alkaline water is constantly making the soil more alkaline.
The best way to make the soil more acid is to add sulfur or sulfur-containing compounds to the soil. It takes a lot of sulfur to change the soil even a small amount. Also, sulfur does not move into the soil very rapidly.
Whenever I plant something that is sensitive to alkaline soil, I incorporate up to 10 pounds of sulfur per 100 square feet. I mix it with existing soil to a depth of 8 inches. I also incorporate up to several inches of peat moss, bark dust or compost. Organic materials, especially peat moss, also make the soil less alkaline.
I also apply up to 3 pounds of sulfur per 100 square feet every year around sensitive plants. I cultivate it into the top inch or so of soil. I apply sulfur to less sensitive plants (including the lawn) every two to three years. I never plant anything without adding sulfur.
Ironite also contains a lot of sulfur as well as iron. It is a suitable substitute for sulfur. However, sulfur gives the best results for the cheapest price.
The most discouraging thing about sulfur and sulfur-containing compounds is that it can take several months to a year to get results.
The best solution for getting quicker results is to apply iron sulfate or iron chelate solution to plant leaves. Trees with yellow leaves can have iron chelate injected into the bark. There are several brands of chelated iron available. Most come as a mixture of chelated iron and other micro-nutrients, such a zinc, copper and manganese. These products are normally in concentrated form and are mixed with water to treat the soil and spray on leaves. Iron sulfate (ferrous sulfate) is granular and dissolves readily in water (up to a pound per gallon of water).
These liquid iron products should be applied when temperatures are cool and the soil is moist. Otherwise, they can burn the leaves.