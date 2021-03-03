Question: I have noticed that individuals working from home in news broadcasts seem to almost always have live plants and flowers in the background. Is this just because of the pandemic, or are people using plants more in home and office situations?
Answer: I have noticed the same as you have observed. As a horticulturist, it pleases me to see people using more plants. In my opinion plants, just like music, make a home more livable. As we are forced to spend more time at home because of the pandemic, it is only natural for us to want to improve its livability.
Plant growers and stores have definitely found a surge in orders for seeds, plants and supplies both for indoor and outdoor use. I recently read where the supply of large size nursery plants are in very short supply. It takes several years to grow a large tree or shrub. Apparently, this year’s supply of large plants was mostly sold last year in addition to normal sales.
I have also noticed a larger supply of plants both for indoor and outdoor use in other stores besides garden stores. Big box stores, grocery stores and drug stores have an increased offering of plants and cut flowers. For example, I saw a display of over 50 orchid plants in one big box store. Forty years ago, orchids were expensive plants. Now you can buy an orchid plant with several flowers for $15. And the plants continue to bloom for a month or longer, three times that of a mum plant. They also do well even under lower light conditions.
Hobby plants are also increasing in popularity. My wife has a collection of African violets in a variety of color shades. With 10 plants there are always three or more in bloom. I like to start new plants of African violets and various hanging plants and give them to relatives and friends.
There are a number of flowering house plants that will add color for various lengths of time. Most work best as windowsill plants so they can get sufficient light. Kalanchoe is one of the most satisfying windowsill plants because of its continuous bloom. Flower colors include white, yellow, orange and shades of pink.
Anthurium is a little more shade tolerant. Red bracts below the true flowers are the attractive part.
Since our house is kept relatively cool (68 degrees) cyclamen do quite well. They bloom for several weeks and eventually go dormant. Most people just throw them away and buy another one, but if you store them in a cool, dark place, they can be rebloomed. Begonias and azaleas can be enjoyed inside and then moved outside when the weather warms. Azaleas do not do well in our native alkaline soil, so they are better left in pots.
Try these and other flowering indoor plants that add oxygen and clean impurities from the air, as well as adding color.