Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My gardening wife gets moody when the weather keeps her inside. How do you cope?

Answer: When it gets cold and wet or snowy outside my indoor gardening activity ramps up. I have more indoor plants that get my attention. In addition to my regular indoor green plants, I like to have at least a couple flowering plants around at all times.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

