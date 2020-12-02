Question: I have had mixed success with indoor plants. I don’t have the best light situation in my home. Could you suggest some indoor plants which would do better under my low light conditions?
Answer: There are a number of indoor plants that will tolerate the low light conditions that are found in most homes. Some are readily available in most stores. Others you have to hunt for or order.
The lowest light tolerant plant I know is cast iron plant (Aspidistra). It grows clusters of oblong, shiny, dark green, leathery leaves from 15 to 30 inches long and 3 to 4 inches wide attached to 6 inch long stems. It is slow-growing and tolerant of neglect, including very low light conditions.
Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema) is almost as tolerant of low light as cast iron plant. It is widely used as a ground cover in commercial indoor landscapes. Plants grow about 2 feet tall with lance-shaped leaves about 6 to 9 inches long. Several green and silver variegated leaf patterns are available.
Peace lily or spathe flower (Spathiphyllum) has attractive, white, single petal flowers called spathes. Solid, dark green leaves are similar in shape to Chinese evergreen but usually a little larger, reaching 30 inches tall.
Several philodendrons are low light tolerant. These are mostly vining or hanging plants, but some grow in clumps and can become quite large. Heartleaf philodendron (P. oxycardium) is the most common and best adapted to low light.
Pothos or devil’s ivy (Epipremnum) has the appearance of a variegated leaf philodendron. It has mottled gold and green or white and green heart-shaped leaves. It is one of the most popular indoor plants and can be easily started from stem cuttings. It is a hanging plant and can be trained to grow on a pole. Long stems can be trained around moldings or doorways.
Two upright low light plants are dieffenbachia and dracaena. Dumb-cane (Dieffenbachia) has cane-like stems or trunks. Arching, oblong leaves come in several green and variegated colors. Dracaena has a single stem with tufts of sword-like leaves. Dracaenas have several leaf shapes and colors. D. marginata is the easiest to grow and has red-edged or tricolor green pink and white striped leaves.
Three flowering plants that grow well under low light conditions are African violets, orchids and flamingo flower (Anthurium) with pink or red flowers.