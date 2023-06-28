Allen Wilson

Question: I am going to replace most of my lawn with ground covers. I have an area with shade where grass does not grow well. There is also a sunny area with a slope that is difficult to mow. I may use five or six different ground covers to create an attractive pattern. What would you suggest that I plant?

Answer: I moved into a home a number of years ago and replaced the front lawn with ground covers and perennial flowers. We also added a dry stream. The first thing I did after removing the lawn was to spread bark dust 3 inches deep over the whole area and tilled it in. It has made planting and replanting so much easier over the years.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

