Question: I am going to replace most of my lawn with ground covers. I have an area with shade where grass does not grow well. There is also a sunny area with a slope that is difficult to mow. I may use five or six different ground covers to create an attractive pattern. What would you suggest that I plant?
Answer: I moved into a home a number of years ago and replaced the front lawn with ground covers and perennial flowers. We also added a dry stream. The first thing I did after removing the lawn was to spread bark dust 3 inches deep over the whole area and tilled it in. It has made planting and replanting so much easier over the years.
My favorite ground cover for shady or morning sun areas is lamium (Lamium maculatum). The variegated silver and green leaves are very attractive. Varieties with white, pink, lavender and crimson flowers are available. Lamium grows 3 to 4 inches tall and produces flowers all summer.
Carpet bugle (Ajuga reptans) is an excellent choice for shady areas (it also does reasonably well in sunny areas). The most popular varieties have bronzy leaves, although there are green and tricolor leaf varieties. Small, blue spike flowers are produced in the spring. Typical height is 3 to 5 inches, although there are some large leaf varieties that are taller and have larger flowers.
Two low-growing ground covers that are widely used in commercial plantings because of their toughness and dependability are Vinca minor and kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi). Although best adapted to sunny areas, they are both tolerant of partial shade.
Stonecrop (sedum) can be grown in sun or shade. There are a variety of leaf types and flower colors available. They are popular for rock gardens and will grow on very poor soil. Golden carpet (Sedum acre) is the most shade tolerant. It has golden yellow flowers in June.
Creeping potentilla (Potentilla verna) is one of our natives that grows in sun to moderate shade. It grows close to the ground and produces yellow flowers.
Rock cress (arabis and aubrieta) and gold alyssum (aurinia) are two early spring bloomers that are almost evergreen. Rock cress blooms in shades of pink, lavender and purple. They both tumble over the edge of rock walls. Local full-service nurseries and garden stores will have other choices available for planting right now.
Another idea I would like to suggest is inserting fall-planted bulbs, such as daffodils, hyacinths and tulips between ground cover plants. They come up right through, producing an extra show for the same space.
Since you are creating a pattern, you might also want to consider planting taller perennial flowers in some areas. You might want to choose something that blooms mid to late summer, such as coneflower and rudbeckia since most ground covers are spring bloomers. Plant at least five plants of each variety for best effect.
