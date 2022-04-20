Question: I am landscaping a new home. Is now the best time to plant everything?
Answer: Most people think spring is planting time. The warming weather and new leaf and flower growth certainly give many people the urge to plant something. However, there are a lot of other good planting times besides spring.
So, what is it that determines when is a good time or the best to plant? Temperature is the determining factor. And not just air temperature but soil temperature as well.
The warming temperature and increased daylight in the spring cause permanent plants to start growing again. But those conditions may not be the best time to plant new plants.
The root systems of woody plants, which include trees, shrubs, vines and most fruit plants, start to grow long before the leaves and flowers. The roots provide the water and nutrient elements needed for good top growth. To give new woody plants the same foundation for new top growth, there is an advantage to planting them before new top growth begins. In climates like Idaho Falls, woody plants actually do better if planted in the fall, late winter or early spring when top growth is dormant. They can be transplanted any time the soil is not frozen. And, although it is not the best time, container-grown woody plants can be planted in the summer as well.
What about herbaceous plants, which includes flowers, vegetables and herbs? Perennial herbaceous plants that live over from year to year can be planted at the same times as woody plants. But annual herbaceous plants have specific temperature guidelines or requirements.
Most gardeners have become used to planting most flowers and vegetables from started plants. However, some vegetables and even flowers do just as well if not better when planted from seed directly in the ground. This is where soil temperature becomes a factor. In fact, it is the controlling factor for seed germination.
Annual herbaceous plants that grow best in the cooler weather of spring and early summer will sprout at soil temperatures as low as 40 to 50 degrees. Annuals that prefer the warmer growing temperatures of mid-summer require soil temperatures of 60 to 70 degrees. Annuals that prefer warmer growing temperatures are susceptible to damage at any temperature below freezing or 32 degrees. They do not want to have their little heads above the ground when they might be frozen. On the other hand, those annuals that prefer cooler growing temperatures can withstand temperatures several degrees below freezing (24 to 28 degrees).
This is where the average last frost date becomes a guiding factor. Cool-weather annuals can usually be planted up to six weeks before the last frost date. It is best to wait until after the last frost date to plant the warm annuals. And even then you need to be ready to provide protection from frost. The average last frost date in Idaho Falls is May 25. So, late May to early June is a good time to plant warm flowers and vegetables.
So, how do we tell the cool annuals from the warm ones? For vegetables, it is rather simple. If you eat the leaves, roots or flower buds, it is a cool vegetable with one exception: peas are cool. If you eat the fruit, it is a warm vegetable, with the exception of potatoes which are warm. Even then, seed potato pieces can be planted a few weeks before the last frost date because they are safe under the ground for at least three weeks.
What about annual flowers? There are no easily defined categories. You just have to learn them or look them up.
Here are a few of the most popular cool or hardy annual flowers: alyssum, carnation, cosmos, daisy, dianthus, dusty miller, nasturtium, pansy, petunia, poppy, blue salvia, snapdragon, sweet pea, viola. Of these, alyssum, cosmos, nasturtium, poppy and sweet pea are easily started from seed planted outside a month or more before the average last frost date.
Here are a few of the most popular warm or tender flowers: ageratum, aster, begonia, celosia, coleus, dahlia, geranium, impatiens, lobelia, marigold, portulaca, red salvia, verbena, vinca, zinnia. Of these, marigolds, portulaca and zinnia are easily started from seeds planted directly outside.