Question: My lawn is not turning green as soon as it did last year. What kind of fertilizer would be best to get my lawn green? Is now a good time to fertilize my trees and shrubs? What kind of fertilizer should I use?
Answer: Now is an excellent time to fertilize lawns, trees and shrubs. May I suggest two alternative approaches to lawn fertilization?
The first approach is to apply humates (Natural Guard Soil Activator) in early April followed by a lawn fertilizer with slowly available nitrogen in late May. The humates stimulate microorganism activity that turns last year’s old brown grass into humus. This eliminates the sponginess caused by thatch. In the process, the microorganisms release nitrogen that causes the grass to become greener.
By late May, the grass needs the additional nutrients supplied by the fertilizer. In choosing a lawn fertilizer, check the guaranteed analysis label for “slowly available” nitrogen. This is usually polymer-coated urea. It is gradually released over several months, giving a more continuous feeding. The fertilizer should also contain iron (even 1% or 2% is adequate). Iron also causes grass to turn dark green.
The second approach starts by lowering the lawnmower blade to about 1 inch. This is usually the second lowest setting on most rotary lawnmowers. If your lawn is quite uniform and level, you might even go to the lowest setting, which is about half an inch. On uneven ground, this setting will scalp high spots. This mows off a lot of last year’s dead brown grass. Then apply the same lawn fertilizer with slowly available nitrogen and iron.
If there are a lot of broadleaf weeds, such as dandelion in your lawn, you may want to consider using a “weed and feed” fertilizer that also contains broadleaf weed killer. However, most weed and feed products do not contain slowly available nitrogen. That is why I prefer to use liquid lawn weed killer.
With the second approach, you will probably need to apply additional lawn fertilizer in mid to late summer.
The best time to apply fertilizer to trees and shrubs is right now just before they begin new growth. I use the same lawn fertilizer for trees and shrubs. They do very well with a lower amount of phosphorus and potassium than is generally recommended for them. Most soils contain a lot of phosphorus and potassium from previous fertilization. They are not leached from the soil like nitrogen is. Never use weed and feed on trees and shrubs because the weed killer will damage them.