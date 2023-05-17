Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My newly planted petunias and broccoli are all chewed up, but I don’t find any pests. I don’t want to use anything that is dangerous for my children or dog. What do you suggest?

Answer: Your problem is almost certainly slugs or snails. They feed at night and hide in the daytime. They probably came home on one of your plant containers. They could have also come from other nearby permanent plants. You may notice slimy trails that they leave behind. Slugs hide inside large plants near the soil line. They hide on the bottom or inside of pots and under any rock or ornamental object in the garden. Although slug and snail baits containing metaldehyde are very effective, they can be poisonous to pets. They look very much like pet kibbles. Fortunately, there is an alternate slug bait containing iron phosphate that is safe to use around pets. The most common brand is Slugo. It is best applied in the evening. Most effective if plants and ground are moist from a brief water spray. It is important to treat all flower, vegetable and shrub areas. It takes repeat applications to get them under control because new populations from eggs follow at weekly intervals. I apply bait once a week during spring and early summer.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.