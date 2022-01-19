Question: I would like to plant wildflowers in the outer area of my backyard to create some color and reduce the amount of weekly mowing. Have you had experience planting wildflowers?
Answer: Yes, I have had two experiences with wildflower planting. In one case I removed wild quack grass from a large sloping area that was viewed from a back deck. I sowed a wildflower mix. Germination was limited because of irregular rainfall. Then the quack grass grew back with a vengeance. So, I sprayed the quack grass to kill the roots. Then I planted some perennial flower plants in part of the area, sprinkling to get them established. In the second year, these plants developed into a colorful display.
The second project was in a smaller portion of a large backyard landscape with a lawn. I sowed a wildflower mix in an area with a sprinkler system. Seed germination was quite good. We had to hand weed a lot of annual weeds that came up along with the flowers. By the second year, the flowers were established and grew thick enough that there were a lot fewer weeds.
If I were going to do this again, I would start by incorporating at least 3 inches of bark dust or compost into the soil with a large rototiller before planting. Then I would plant clusters of 3- to 7 four-inch or gallon size plants selected from the following improved selections of native wildflowers:
For early spring bloom, I would plant three low-growing ground covers, alyssum basket of gold, aubrieta purple rock cress and Lamium pink pewter. Lamium continues to bloom through the entire summer.
For early summer to mid-summer bloom, I would plant varieties that grow 12 to 30 inches tall: geranium Rozanne, coreopsis moonbeam, black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia) goldsturm, purple coneflower (Echinacea) and lavender hidcote. Rozanne has sky blue flowers, moonbeam has lemon-yellow flowers, goldsturm has deep yellow flowers and hidcote has deep lavender-blue flowers. Rozanne and moonbeam will continue blooming into late summer to early fall. Then I would plant China aster for fall bloom. I would place plants a little less than their full diameter apart so they will grow together leaving little space for weeds. After planting I would apply a 1- to 2-inch mulch of bark dust and reapply it every spring to reduce weed growth.
Another approach would be to plant a seed mixture of grass and wildflowers. Pro Time Lawn Seed Company in Portland (ptlawnseed.com) has an excellent mixture that they call Fleur de Lawn. This mix contains the proper selection of grass seed varieties and low-growing flowers to achieve good results with low maintenance. It even contains a dwarf clover, so no fertilizer is required. One late summer mowing at 3-inch height is all the maintenance needed.