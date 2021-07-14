Question: I have two problem areas in my lawn. The grass is thin and grows poorly under a large tree. I also have a sloping area which is difficult to mow. What could I grow in these two areas that would be better than grass?
Answer: There are suitable ground cover plants for both of these areas that do not require mowing. There is a more shade-tolerant grass that you may not have tried. You may also want to consider mulching the area around the shade tree and perhaps planting a few shade-tolerant shrubs or flowers.
Before planting ground cover under your tree, you will need to remove the grass. You could rent a sod cutter, or if the area is not too large, use a shovel.
There may be a limited supply of ground cover plants this time of year. You may need to order them ahead of time from a full-service nursery.
Some of the best ground covers for shady areas include creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia), carpet bugle (Ajuga reptans), creeping potentilla (Potentilla verna), kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi), golden carpet sedum (Sedum acre), periwinkle (Vinca minor) and sweet Woodruff (Gallium odoratum). Creeping Oregon grape (Mahonia repens), is slightly taller, but also makes good ground cover. They will grow in sun or shade.
My favorite ground cover for sloping areas in full sun is snow-in-summer (Cerastium tomentosum). Creeping potentilla, golden carpet sedum and sweet Woodruff will also do well on sloping areas in sun or shade.
You can greatly reduce weeds while establishing ground covers by applying weed killers containing trifluralin (Preen and other brands).
Creeping fescue and red fescue grasses are more shade tolerant than ryegrass used in sunny lawns. However, they do not tolerate complete shade. Removing some of the lower branches on your shade tree will allow more light to reach the ground underneath.
These same two fescue grasses also grow well on slopes where water tends to run off instead of soaking into the soil. If you don’t mind the informal appearance, they can also be left unmowed.
I would recommend keeping a mulched, unplanted area at least 2 feet around the tree trunk.