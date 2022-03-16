Question: I have a thick layer of thatch in my lawn. Can I just cut the lawn very short, or will that damage the new green growth I see near the soil surface?
Answer: Yes, you can cut the lawn at the lowest setting on your rotary mower (about ½ inch) if you do it before there is much new growth to damage. However, that will not get rid of all the thatch. There is a better method described below.
For many years, the standard practice was to run a power rake over the lawn and physically pull up as much thatch as possible. Then rake all the thatch and get rid of it. This is still an option since most rental companies still have power rakes available to rent.
However, most gardeners have learned that there is a much better method that not only takes a lot less work but is also much healthier for the grass. Power lawn rakes not only remove thatch but they also damage the crowns of new grass growth. And wouldn’t it be much better to convert that thatch into rich, organic compost that actually feeds the grass?
Natural Guard Soil Activator is a naturally occurring mineral that contains humic acid or humates. It naturally stimulates the microorganisms in the soil to use the thatch as food and convert it to nitrogen fertilizer. The thatch literally melts away in a few weeks’ time, and the new blades of grass are stimulated by the shot of nitrogen.
An application of Natural Guard delays the need to apply lawn fertilizer until late May. Then you can apply a slow-release fertilizer that will keep the grass green and beautiful until September.
Natural Guard Soil Activator is also effective in other parts of your landscape. Scatter it around trees, shrubs, flower beds and vegetable gardens and there will be fewer leaves, stems and other leftovers to rake out in a month or two.
Now is a good time to trim back perennials that you missed last fall. You could also pull back extra soil or mulch placed around roses, strawberries and other plants you mulched for winter protection last fall.
I like to weed all my beds around trees and shrubs and then place another inch or two of compost or bark dust on top. This will prevent over 90% of new weed growth.
You could also prune dead or broken branches on trees and shrubs. In most cases, it is better to remove these types of branches completely rather than just shortening them. If the branch is 2 inches or more in diameter, look for a collar where it is attached. This one-quarter to one-half-inch enlarged section contains healing tissue that will grow over the cut area. If you cut too close to the trunk or larger branch, you will not only get a bigger wound but it will also be much slower to heal.