Braised Lamb Meatballs With Smoky Tomato Sauce

Meatballs are a great comfort food when the weather starts to change and there is a chill in the air. These braised lamb meatballs offer a whammy of flavor and fragrance. 

It's officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy, and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting -- just like that sweater you're about to put on.

Meatballs are also universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with "meat" being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller or Brazilian bolinho de bacalhau, to vegetarian no-meatballs constructed of lentils and beans. Falafel, anyone?

