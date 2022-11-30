Question: How can I keep my live Christmas tree from losing needles before Christmas?
Answer: Live Christmas trees have a few mature brown needles that will naturally fall off. You can shake most of those off before you bring it inside. The trick is keeping the green needles from drying and falling off inside. Some trees that are shipped in from a long distance on open trucks can have considerable drying of the green needles before they reach the sales lot. Check to see how the trees were shipped before buying from a lot. Those shipped inside a closed trailer should be okay. If you purchase from a lot, feel the needles to see if they are soft and flexible. Bounce the trunk on the ground and watch how many needles fall off. It is natural for trees to lose a few discolored needles from the inside of the tree, but outer green needles should not drop. Trees purchased early usually last better than those purchased later. Fir trees such as grand, noble, Fraser fir and Nordmann hold their needles much better than pines and spruces. Douglas firs and alpine firs are almost as good.
The surest way to have a fresh tree is to cut one from one of the local Christmas tree farms in the area. Trees can sometimes be cut from designated areas in nearby national forests. Living potted trees are also available from local nurseries and garden stores. They are usually smaller size plants. Most of these tree varieties grow to 50 feet and taller when planted outside. Dwarf Alberta spruce trees are popular as miniature trees. They are available in sizes ranging from 18 inches to 4 feet. They typically mature at heights of 6 to 10 feet. If you don’t have a place to plant a tree that will grow to 50 feet, perhaps you can give it to somebody who does.
Cut a one-half-inch piece from the bottom of the trunk, and get it into a tree holder with a water reservoir as soon as possible. If you can’t bring your tree in the house right away, stick the trunk in a holder or bucket of water inside a garage or shed so it is not exposed to drying winds and freezing temperatures.
Decorate with smaller lights that give off less drying heat. Turn lights off during the daytime or whenever no one is around. Place trees away from fireplaces, heat ducts or TV sets, which give off a lot of heat. Check water holders to make sure the bottom of the trunk is not exposed. This may mean refilling every day or two.
Flocking reduces drying. Trees can also be sprayed with latex, such as Wilt-pruf which coats needles and reduces drying.
