Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: How can I keep my live Christmas tree from losing needles before Christmas?

Answer: Live Christmas trees have a few mature brown needles that will naturally fall off. You can shake most of those off before you bring it inside. The trick is keeping the green needles from drying and falling off inside. Some trees that are shipped in from a long distance on open trucks can have considerable drying of the green needles before they reach the sales lot. Check to see how the trees were shipped before buying from a lot. Those shipped inside a closed trailer should be okay. If you purchase from a lot, feel the needles to see if they are soft and flexible. Bounce the trunk on the ground and watch how many needles fall off. It is natural for trees to lose a few discolored needles from the inside of the tree, but outer green needles should not drop. Trees purchased early usually last better than those purchased later. Fir trees such as grand, noble, Fraser fir and Nordmann hold their needles much better than pines and spruces. Douglas firs and alpine firs are almost as good.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

