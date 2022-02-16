Question: My lawn is the standard Kentucky bluegrass that almost everyone has here. I am tired of fighting invading weeds and wild grasses. Is there another grass or ground cover that requires less time and effort? I would love to find something that does not require weekly mowing.
Answer: Most homeowners have accepted the presence of off-type wild grasses in our bluegrass lawns. Once or twice a year treatment with lawn weed killer takes care of the broadleaf weeds. No matter what kind of grass is planted, those wild grass and other weed seeds will blow in and try to grow. There are alternatives that require less mowing, irrigation and fertilization. There are also ground covers that do not need to be mowed. However, they are usually more expensive to install. However, the lower long-term maintenance costs outweigh the initial cost of establishment.
The two alternative grasses used for lower maintenance lawns are turf-type tall fescue and fine fescues. Tall fescue has a slightly wider blade width than bluegrass, and fine fescues have a slightly narrower blade width. Both fescue types require less frequent irrigation and fertilization.
PT Lawn Seed (ptlawnseed.com) has some interesting combinations using these two grasses for low-maintenance mixes. Some of them would not be suitable for front yard situations if you have a home owner’s association to satisfy. I have mentioned their Fleur de Lawn before, which contains low-growing flowers and clover with low maintenance grasses. Herb de Lawn contains sweet-smelling herbs as well as flowers and clover. Let it Bee and Let it Grow are non-mowing alternative mixes that are probably limited to back yards. Their meadow mixes are taller and are more suitable to be viewed from a distance.
The most widely used ground cover for low maintenance situations is kinnikinick. It is a native plant that is well adapted to our climate. It is quite drought tolerant and weed resistant once established. It grows about 3 to 4 inches high in full sun to partial shade.
Vinca minor is another widely used ground cover that is weed resistant once established. It needs regular irrigation to thrive. It grows 2 to 3 inches high in full sun or partial shade and has blue flowers in early spring.
Lamium is a dwarf ground cover that blooms from early spring to fall. The variegated silver and green leaves are very attractive. Varieties with white, pink, lavender and crimson flowers are available. Does best with morning sun and afternoon shade. It grows to about 3 to 5 inches.
Carpet bugle (Ajuga) is an excellent choice for shady areas (it also does reasonably well in sunny areas). The most popular varieties have bronzy leaves, although there are green and tricolor leaf varieties. Small, blue spike flowers are produced in the spring. Typical height is 3 to 5 inches, although there are some large leaf cultivars that are taller and have larger flowers.
Other ground covers are on display at full-service nurseries and garden stores.