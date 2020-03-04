Question: We recently moved to a home with lots of shrubs that need attention. They are starting to grow together and lose their individual identity. Is this a good time to dig and move some of them? Is this a good time to trim them?
Answer: Now is an excellent time to move shrubs before they start to develop new leaves. Depending on their location, you may have to wait a while until the ground is thawed. Check to determine the soil condition in the late afternoon. If you can get your shovel all the way into the ground, you can move them now.
Dig in a circle at the outer reach of the branches if possible. After digging all the way around, lift the soil ball with the shovel. You may have to cut some of the outer roots so you can lift it out of its hole. Place the shrub on a tarp so you can drag it to its new location.
Place the shrub in the new hole at the same depth it was growing. Firm the soil around it with your foot. Make a little berm around the outer edge to create a saucer for watering. You will need to water once or twice a week depending upon the weather.
I do not recommend adding amendments like bark dust or compost unless you amend an area at least three times the width of the soil ball. If you are planting several shrubs, add up to 3 inches of amendment to the area and spade it into the soil before digging your holes.
This is also a good time to prune shrubs, except for spring flowering shrubs like lilac and spiraea. Spring flowering shrubs already have their flower buds set. Any pruning you do now will remove some of the flower buds. You may be able to prune a few extra long branches that will remove only a few flowers. The main pruning job on spring flowering shrubs should wait until after they finish blooming.
Evergreens can be pruned now. Whenever you prune, I would recommend pruning one branch at a time instead of using shears or power clippers. This will keep the natural shape and thickness of growth rather than making artificial-looking round balls and boxes. Start with the longest branch and prune inside surrounding growth so the stub does not show. Then prune the next longest branch and so forth until you have reduced it to the size you want. Always leave some green growth so you do not end up with dead areas that may not regrow.
You may need to replace some shrubs if they have grown too large to move or reduce in size. Be sure to check the mature sizes of all new plants to see if they will fit into the area where they are to be planted.