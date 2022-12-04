HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A word — “Hope” — is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads.

Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance.


Mark Carlson sits with his dogs, Maise, left, and Ellie, at his home in Hammond, Wis.. Carlson is a friendly man who exudes gentleness, loves to cook, rarely leaves home without a pistol .
Paul Hambleton sits in his home in Hudson, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Hambleton, who works with the county Democratic party, says he takes comfort in the midterm election results, which even some Republicans say could signal a repudiation of Trump and his most extremist supporters. "I don't feel the menace like I was feeling it before" the vote, he says. "I think this election showed that people can be brave, that they can stick their necks out." 
A cardboard cutout of former President Donald Trump stands in the corner of Scott Miller's garage along with a banner promoting the Second Amendment in Baldwin, Wis., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Miller shrugs when he's asked where he gets his news: "The internet," he says. "That's where everybody gets their news these days." He sees mainstream news as little more than a left-wing echo chamber, staffed by reporters so liberal, so convulsed by hatred of Trump, that they cannot be trusted. "I call it the state-run media," he says. 
Pastor Rick Mannon passes out material during a Bible study at Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Mannon preaches a Christianity that resonates deeply among the insurgent conservatives, with strict lines of good and evil and little hesitation to wade into cultural and political issues. He pushed back hard against COVID restrictions.

