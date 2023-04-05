Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I have a heavy clay soil. What is the best way to improve it so my plants will grow better?

Answer: The most important thing I have ever learned about gardening is this: The key to improving plant growth with clay soil or any other soil is to continue to add organic matter on a regular basis.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

