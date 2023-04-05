Question: I have a heavy clay soil. What is the best way to improve it so my plants will grow better?
Answer: The most important thing I have ever learned about gardening is this: The key to improving plant growth with clay soil or any other soil is to continue to add organic matter on a regular basis.
It sounds like you are in a hurry to improve your soil. So, you need to bring in some extra organic matter. The cheapest and best source of organic matter in our area is the finely chopped-up bark from lumber trees that we refer to as bark dust. If you apply a cubic yard of bark dust over 100 square feet of soil, it will be about 3 inches deep. If you rototill that much bark dust into your soil 8 inches deep, you will get an immediate, large improvement. That will cost you about $75 per 100 square feet plus time and transportation.
If you hire someone to landscape your home, the first thing they will want to do is apply several inches of topsoil over your clay soil before planting. Instead, specify that they till in 3 inches of bark dust. You will end up with better soil. When I was a new young homeowner with more time but less money, I picked up free organic matter that my neighbors were discarding. I asked for all of their grass clippings and raked up their leaves in the fall. These were piled on my unlandscaped soil and tilled in just like the bark dust, with similar immediate improvement.
The owner of the apartment complex where we now live allowed us to plant flowers on two sides of a large corner apartment. There is a large mature cedar tree on one side that continually drops needles around our flowers. When the landscape contractor started raking up those needles, I immediately stopped him.
“Don’t take my mulch,” I said.
When my wife said, “It will look better if they remove it,” I said, “No, leave it; we will cover it with bark dust.”
Many gardeners and landscapers regularly apply up to 2 inches of bark dust as a mulch around trees, shrubs and flowers. That alone will prevent 90% of weed growth by shading the weed seeds. If you want 100%, apply a weed barrier fabric first.
Make use of all of your natural organic matter, such as lawn clippings and leaves. If you don’t like their appearance as a mulch, compost them in the corner of the back yard until they turn a nice dark color or cover them with bark dust.
