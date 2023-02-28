Roasted Potatoes With Smoky Red Pepper Sauce

Romesco is a smoky red sauce to ladle over a platter of crispy golden potatoes.

 Lynda Balslev / TasteFood

A good sauce is a cook's magic wand. It's a trick up the sleeve, so to speak, for jazzing up all sorts of meat, fish, poultry and vegetables, while also multitasking as a spread for sandwiches or a dollop for eggs, rice -- even soups. And it's a definite keeper when it can be plunked into a bowl and called a dip, to boot.

Romesco sauce is one such sauce. Romesco is a smoky Catalonian tomato sauce, hailing from Tarragona, Spain. It's a blend of roasted tomatoes and garlic, dried chile pepper, almonds, olive oil and sherry vinegar, often thickened with bread. As homemade traditions go, there are variations from cook to cook, but the bottom line is it's a chunky, fruity, piquant sauce with just a hint of heat that checks all the boxes listed above.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.