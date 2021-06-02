A common mistake made by homeowners is to purchase plants, bring them home and plant them without carefully checking to make sure they will grow in the locations where they are planted.
Several mistakes are commonly made:
— Plants are not adapted to the amount of light they receive. Shade-loving plants are placed in the sun and sun-loving plants are planted in the shade.
— Plants that will grow too tall are planted in front of windows.
— Plants are planted too close together to get immediate effect and outgrow their location.
— Planting beds are made too narrow, with plants growing past sidewalks and other areas.
— Large trees or shrubs are planted too close to buildings where they grow over or into buildings and cause damage to foundations. When they are large they can be very expensive to remove.
— Power clippers are used to confine plants to their location, resulting in artificial-looking balls and boxes.
Whether you are making plans for a new landscape or replacing overgrown shrubs in an existing one, planning and plant selection are very important.
You may want to hire a landscape architect or landscape designer to create a plan for you. Many landscape contractors also offer a planning service. Landscape contractors can also install and maintain your plants. However, regardless of their reputation, look at some of the landscapes they designed or installed about five to seven years ago. Even well-known professionals make the mistake of using plants that are not appropriate for their location.
If you are making your own plan, obtain some 11 by 17-inch paper with light blue squares available from any office supply store. Your measurements can then be put on paper with one square equaling 1 foot or 2 feet.
Measure the size of your house, driveway, walkways, patios and decks. Measure for property lines and any existing beds. You may want to change the size or shape of beds or create new ones. Beds should be a minimum of 3 feet in width (4 feet is better). Avoid narrow beds next to driveways or walkways. They are difficult to maintain. Put the location of windows, doors and existing trees or shrubs you want to retain on the plan.
Now your plant selection begins. You may want to peruse books in your local library or bookstore or check online for landscape plants adapted to your geographical area.
Other important information includes sun and shade tolerance and mature height and width. Sun-loving plants do best on the west and south sides of buildings, whereas shade-tolerant plants do better on the east and north sides.
Mature height and width are usually listed as 10 years. If you plant larger size plants, they will already be two or more years old and will reach their mature size more quickly. Some plants will eventually exceed their 10-year size.
Sooner or later you will want to visit a full-service nursery or garden store when they have a full selection of plants. This is the best source for information on plants adapted to your climate.
Shrubs and trees are rated by relative hardiness. Most zone 5 plants are adapted to Idaho Falls with colder areas needing a zone 4 rating. Check labels for information, such as hardiness zone rating, shade tolerance and mature size of plants that appeal to you. Most full-service nurseries have personnel who can help you choose plants for specific locations.