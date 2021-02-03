Question: I know it is too early to think about planting a vegetable garden, but I want to make a better plan so I have more success than last year. I had too many vegetables which did not mature. Could you give me some suggestions on selecting varieties and ways to speed growth so I can harvest more?
Answer: One of our problems in eastern Idaho is our short frost-free growing season. The average time from last spring frost to first fall frost is less than 120 days in most locations. Variety selection is very important to get early maturing ones. Certain vegetables are tolerant of light frost and can be planted early to take advantage of a longer growing season. There are several growing aids that can also speed growth.
The critical vegetables to select varieties carefully are the ones with a long growing season, such as tomatoes, peppers, sweet corn, squash, melons and cucumbers. Check plant labels, catalog descriptions and seed packets for the days to maturity rating. Because of our cool night temperatures, these all grow more slowly than their “days to maturity” ratings would seem to indicate. We have to add about two weeks to these ratings for our climate. This means a 90-day variety will really take about 105 days to mature here. So, I recommend choosing only varieties with a rating of 80 days or less.
Growing aids that speed growth includes raised beds that have warmer soil early in the season. Black, red, green and brown plastic mulches also warm soil and speed maturity. Clear plastic and spun fiber tunnels, tents and row covers dramatically speed growth rates. Wall-O-Water and Aqua Dome are individual plant covers that have tubes filled with water. The water gives off heat on frosty nights, which makes earlier planting possible. They also heat the air inside that makes plants grow faster.
Local full-service nurseries, greenhouses and garden stores offer many of these supplies, as well as climate tested varieties. Two of my favorite web/catalog sites for early varieties and growing aids are Johnny’s Selected Seeds, at johnnyseeds.com, and Territorial Seed Company at territorialseed.com.
I once lived in a house with a south-facing fence which was excellent for starting seeds of cold-tolerant vegetables that I transplanted to other locations. The fence reflected the sun’s heat and warmed the soil. Vegetables included lettuce, spinach, onions, beets, Swiss chard, kale, cabbage and broccoli. I planted short rows as early as mid-March and covered the area with clear plastic or spun fiber row cover. Seedlings were ready to transplant as early as late April to my vegetable garden. All are tolerant of temperatures as low as 26 degrees or less. This same area is where I planted my tomatoes in May, training them on twine on the fence for extra reflected heat. I used red plastic mulch under the tomatoes, peppers and melons. I planted tomato and pepper plants grown in gallon size containers which had flowers and an occasional fruit set when planted in late May.