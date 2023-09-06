Allen Wilson

Wilson

Did you ever notice some daffodils or tulips in bloom in the early spring and wish you had some in your own yard? But it was too late to plant? We can plant those bulbs until about the end of October. However, early planting gives bulbs a longer period to develop a strong root system. Also, the best selection is right now. Full-service nurseries and garden stores probably have the best local selection. Two of my favorite online sources are Holland Bulb Farms and K. van Bourgondien. Both specialize in large bulbs that produce the best flowers.

Bulbs grow best where they get at least a half day of direct sun. Some early bulbs do fine under trees because they bloom before leaves develop. Bulbs can be planted between later blooming perennial flowers. One of my favorite places to plant bulbs is in ground covers. Bulbs also look nice with a shrub background.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

