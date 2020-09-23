Question: I would like to start some bulbs in containers for winter bloom inside. Could you explain how to do this? What kinds of bulbs should I plant?
Answer: Various fall-planted bulbs can be planted in pots during October and brought inside for mid-winter bloom. The procedure is simple and easy to do. Use 6 inches or larger containers for larger bulbs, like tulips, daffodils and hyacinths. Smaller bulbs like crocus, grape hyacinths and miniature daffodils can be planted in 4-inch pots.
My favorite bulbs for planting are daffodils. Virtually all varieties can be planted successfully. The shorter tulip varieties are better than the taller ones. All varieties of hyacinths, grape hyacinths and crocus are suitable for planting in pots.
Single varieties of one color are most effective because they bloom at the same time. Combinations of a taller variety in the center with a border of smaller bulbs are also attractive. For combinations, use an 8 inch or larger pot.
Fill pots loosely with potting soil about three-fourths full. Place bulbs closely together so they are almost touching. Push bulbs into the loose soil. Add enough soil and adjust the bulbs so the tips are just barely covered. The soil will settle some after watering, so pots can be filled almost to the rim. The final soil level should be less than ½ inch below the rim.
After watering thoroughly so some water drains from the bottom, place pots where they can get 12 weeks of dark, cool conditions. Forty to 50 degrees is the required temperature. Refrigerator temperature is ideal. I use an extra garage refrigerator that is used for extra food and drinks during the summer but is mostly empty now.
Water occasionally to keep the soil moist on top. After 12 weeks, white roots will start to show at the bottom drain holes. The tips of the leaves will start to show above the soil surface. Bring containers inside into full light. They will bloom within two weeks.
Pre-treated paperwhite narcissus and amaryllis can be forced into bloom without a cold treatment.
Use larger tubs for spring bloom
I also plant bulbs in tubs and larger containers that are used for summer annuals. Use a garden trowel to make holes for bulbs between annuals. They can be planted a little deeper than in smaller pots since there is more room for root growth. Bulbs can be spaced 2 inches apart or closer. Combinations of two or three varieties can be placed in larger tubs. Containers can be placed outside in a protected location. I like to put them in an unheated garage or shed during the coldest part of the winter. Bring them back to a deck or patio location by early March. They will bloom at their normal time unless you bring them inside to warmer conditions.
Bulb leaves will still be present when it is time to plant new annuals. Simply insert annual flower plants between bulbs and let them grow while bulb leaves are maturing. After about six weeks after bloom, bulb leaves can be cut off. Bulbs can remain in the pots during the summer and will be ready for bloom the next season.