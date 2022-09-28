Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?
Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
First, make sure all containers have drain holes. Don’t try to use outdoor soil. Make sure you use a potting soil that drains quickly.
Plant bulbs so the tips are just barely covered in smaller containers up to about 8 inches in diameter. Bulbs can be planted a little deeper in large containers. This allows most of the soil for the roots. Bulbs should be placed close together so they are almost touching.
After planting, containers should be placed where they get some protection from the coldest winter temperatures. An unheated garage or shed works well. Temperatures should not get above 50 degrees. Put containers outside about March 1. In most cases, only one variety of bulb should be planted in containers 6 inches or less. Larger containers may have two or more varieties. Plant taller varieties in the center with shorter ones around the edges.
If the soil mix does not contain fertilizer, add a timed-release fertilizer such as Osmocote. Water thoroughly until a little moisture runs out of the drain holes. Water when the soil dries on top.
Smaller containers can be forced into bloom in January and February. Flower bulbs need a minimum of 12 weeks at temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees (refrigerator temperature). For early bloom place containers in a refrigerator. Check frequently and water as needed to keep the soil moist. When you notice the roots start to protrude from the bottom drain holes, they can be brought inside into bright sunlight. They will begin to grow within a week and bloom in about two weeks.
Containers left outside will bloom at about the same time as those planted in the ground. Bulbs can be left in large containers for a second year of bloom. Plant annual flowers, such as petunias or marigolds, between bulbs and trim the bulb leaves by about half. Then remove leaves when they turn yellow or brown.
All daffodils do well in containers. The dwarf, miniature daffodils do well in smaller pots or as edging for larger containers.
The shorter triumph tulips are better than taller varieties. They are more in scale for close-up viewing.
Hyacinths are an excellent choice for containers because they are very fragrant.
Amaryllis and paperwhite Narcissus are two bulbs that can be bloomed in pots during the winter without any pre-cooling treatment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.