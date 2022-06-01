Question: I would like to plant some more flowers, but the only space I have left is where my daffodils and tulips are planted. Is it a good idea to plant between the bulbs? Should I cut the bulb leaves back first?
Answer: Between bulbs is one of my favorite places to plant both annual and perennial flowers. It will not do any harm to the bulbs. If you happen to dig up a bulb when you are planting, just put it back in the ground.
Do not cut all the leaves off the bulbs until they turn yellow or brown. Those leaves are providing food to produce next year’s bulb. I usually cut the bulb leaves back about half even if they are still green about June first. They have accomplished at least half of their job by then.
Since your bulbs are probably planted in a sunny area, you will want to choose sun-loving flowers, like petunias, marigolds, zinnias, alyssum and geraniums. Most perennial flowers are sun-loving, but check labels to make sure. Some of my favorite long-blooming perennials include Rozanne perennial geranium, gailardia and moonbeam coreopsis. Other dependable perennials include black-eyed Susan, coneflower (now in many other colors besides purple), delphinium and columbine.
For the best appearance, select a limited number of kinds and colors. A single color is often the most effective. For two or three colors, choose shades of a single color such as pink, blue or purple or choose complementary colors on the color wheel, such as blue and orange or purple and yellow. White and light yellow can be combined with any color. Complete color mixtures of a single kind of flower are also effective. One bad combination that is jarring to most people is orange combined with bright red or bright pink.
Plant taller kinds in the back or in the middle of a bed that can be viewed from more than one side. Allow enough space between plants and layers. A 3-foot bed only has enough space for two layers.
Plant in clusters rather than single-file rows. Odd numbers (three, five, seven) are more attractive to the eye. Zig-zag your plants for a more natural look.
I have also planted short ground covers over bulbs. Ajuga, candytuft, vinca, Lamium and creeping potentilla are good choices to plant over or between bulbs. Ajuga and vinca have blue flowers, candytuft is white and potentilla is yellow. Lamium comes in white, maroon red, pink and lavender. Ajuga, candytuft, vinca and potentilla each bloom for about a month. Lamium blooms from early spring until fall.
Apply a general-purpose fertilizer when you plant. Mulch with compost or bark dust to reduce weed sprouting by at least 90%.