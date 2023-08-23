Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: Some of my perennial flower plants have become quite large. Is this a good time to divide them or move them to a different location?

Answer: Many perennial flowers can be divided or moved to a different location now. However, I would choose a week when the weather is not going to be hot. Avoid moving those that are still in bloom. Enjoy the bloom and then move them later or next spring.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.