Question: I have a friend with many indoor plants. When I asked her why she had so many, she said plants cleanse the air and add oxygen. Do plants actually improve air quality?
Answer: We tend to “tighten down the hatches” as the weather gets colder outside. When we tighten our houses to reduce heating costs, we also shut off an oxygen source. Our home and office furnishings also give off gasses that reduce air quality. The resulting stuffy air we notice in the wintertime can affect our health adversely.
Plants and the soil they are growing in absorb some of these pollutants and remove them from the air. In their natural growing process, plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. The increased oxygen content of the air near plants can actually be measured.
Indoor plants have many other benefits. People simply enjoy living and working more in an environment with natural features, such as plants and running water. Work efficiency is improved in offices with plants. Plants in homes create an atmosphere that is more relaxing and peaceful.
Plants are similar to pets in giving us something to nurture. There is a sense of fulfillment that comes from seeing a plant grow and develop. These benefits are even more significant to those who are handicapped or otherwise restricted in their activities. Plants can be very meaningful in teaching children about nature and caring for something outside themselves.
Plants are quite economical. They increase in value as they grow. Many years ago, I purchased a 6 inch Benjamin fig plant for about $10. As it grew I moved it into larger and larger pots until it was in an 18-inch tub. By this time it had grown to 8 feet tall and was touching the ceiling. It finally became so large that it would no longer fit in the house. I donated it for a charity auction, and someone with higher ceilings paid $250 for it.
If you are not confident about your plant growing ability, there is lots of information in books and on the internet. Most stores that sell indoor plants have someone knowledgeable who can help you select plants to fit your home or office environment.