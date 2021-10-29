Precinct Polling place address Phone
01 University Place Student Union Building 1784 Science Center Drive 208-282-7856
02 Eagle Rock Middle School 2020 Pancheri Drive 208-525-7700
03 Temple View Elementary School 1500 Scorpius Drive 208-525-7660
04 Fox Hollow Elementary School 2365 Genevieve Way 208-524-7890
05 A H Bush Elementary School 380 W Anderson Street 208-525-7602
06 Ethel Boyes Elementary School 1875 Brentwood Drive 208-525-7630
07 Idaho Falls Public Library 457 W Broadway Street 208-612-8460
08 Westside Elementary School 2680 Newman Drive 208-525-7666
09 Dora Erickson Elementary School 940 Garfield Street 208-525-7612
10 Falls Valley Elementary School 2455 Virlow Drive 208-525-4455
11 Emerson High School 335 5th Street 208-524-7800
12 Linden Park Elementary School 1305 9th Street 208-525-7642
14 Hawthorne Elementary School 1520 S Boulevard 208-525-7636
15 Longfellow Elementary School 2500 S Higbee Avenue 208-525-7648
16 Club Apple 2030 Jennie Lee Drive 208-529-8600
17 Edgemont Gardens Elementary School 1240 Azalea Drive 208-525-7618
18 Theresa Bunker Elementary School 1385 E 16th Street 208-525-7606
19 Hampton Inn Conference Room 2500 Channing Way 208-529-9800
20 College of Eastern Idaho 1600 S 25th E 208-524-3000
21 University Place Student Union Building 1784 Science Center Drive 208-282-7856
22 Summit Hills Elementary School 2853 N Lucina Avenue 208-552-8500
23 The Waterfront at Snake River Landing 1220 Event Center Drive 208-557-5300
25 Sunnyside Elementary School 165 Cobblestone Lane 208-524-7880
26 Taylorview Middle School 350 Castlerock Lane 208-524-7850
27 Hillcrest High School 2800 Owen Street 208-525-4429
28 Ammon City Building 2135 S Ammon Rd 612-4000
37 Osgood LDS Church Building 7940 N 35th W No Phone
38 New Sweden Hall 5990 S 45th W No Phone
39 Fairview Elementary School 979 E 97th N 208-525-4425
40 Iona Bonneville Sewer District 3395 E Leihm Lane 208-524-4545
41 Iona City Building 3548 N Main Street 208-523-5600
43 Ucon City Building 3787 E 112th N 208-523-3971
44 Ucon Elementary School 10841 N 41st E 208-525-4430
45 Discovery Elementary School 2935 N Goldenrod Drive 208-552-7711
46 Bridgewater Elementary School 1499 Indian Hollow Drive 208-552-5577
47 Cloverdale Elementary School 3999 E Greenwillow Lane 208-525-4450
48 Tiebreaker Elementary School 3100 E 1st Street 208-525-4480
49 Hillcrest High School 2800 Owen Street 208-525-4429
50 Ammon LDS Church Building 2055 S Ammon Road No Phone
51 Ammon Fire Station 2137 S Ammon Road 208-612-4061
52 Woodland Hills Elementary School 4700 Sweet Water Way 208-552-4850
53 Mountain Valley Elementary School 2601 S Princess Drive 208-552-0866
54 Ririe High School 13809 N 130th E 208-538-7311
55 Swan Valley Elementary School 3389 Swan Valley Highway 208-483-2405
56 Mail Precinct 825 Shoup Avenue 208-529-1363
57 Idaho Falls Country Club 11611 S Country Club Drive 208-523-5757
58 Ammon Public Works 3451 S Ard Drive 208-612-4030
59 Rimrock Elementary School 4855 Brennan Bend 208-552-4667