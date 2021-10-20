As the gardening season winds down this time of year, it is time to take care of our tools and equipment so they will be in top shape next spring. I like to clean all my hand tools, such as shovels and rakes, before storing them in a dry location for winter. After cleaning I spray or wipe metal parts with WD-40 or other light oil to prevent rust. Then I wipe the wooden or plastic handles with mineral oil or vegetable oil to reduce cracking.
I also clean and oil power equipment, such as the mower, edger and tiller. Fuel should be drained from tanks and then engines run until all the fuel in carburetors is burned. Fuel left in carburetors sometimes becomes sticky and hard and is difficult to clean in the spring.
If equipment is in need of sharpening or repair, now is a good time to take it to service shops when they are not very busy. If you wait until spring, you may have a long delay because repair shops get really busy at the beginning of the season.
Hoses should be drained and rolled up for the winter. If left with water in them, the repeated freezing and thawing can cause a lot of wear and damage. If hoses are left connected to faucets, water can back up in them and freeze and crack the faucets. After removing hoses, faucets should be protected with a foam cover.
Sprinkler systems have a drain plug (usually where they are attached to the city water) that should be removed to allow water to drain out of the system. If you have had problems with winter breakage of sprinkler pipes in a particular section, you may have a low spot that does not drain from the drain plug. In that case you can attach a compressor and blow water from the system. Many landscape contractors offer this service.
Now is a good time to make notes about problems, successes and improvements for next year while they are fresh in your mind. I have found that my memory is better if I look at a calendar while making notes. I want to make notes about which vegetables and flowers I would like more of and which ones disappointed me. Did you notice varieties growing at your neighbors’ or other locations that you would like to try next year? Were there insect or disease problems that could have been less damaging if tackled earlier? For example, I have found that the best way to reduce leaf spot damage in aspens is to carefully remove all fallen leaves so they are not a source of infection for new spring growth. If you plan to make changes next year, now would be a good time to make notes and sketches so you are ready in the spring.