Question: Is there some way to protect roses so they do not die back so far every winter? Are there other plants that need protection for the winter?
Answer: In spite of our warming climate there are still plants such as roses that will come through the winter better with protection. The wide swings in temperature combined with dry conditions can be as damaging as the minimums.
Roses are a prime example. They go into dormancy more slowly than other woody plants and are sometimes caught by a warm spell followed by a rapid drop in temperature in November. I try to avoid pruning in the fall because that sometimes stimulates internal activity, which makes them more susceptible.
There are two ways to protect roses. I like to protect the graft union with soil or mulch. The graft union is a bulging area near the base of the plant where the improved variety was grafted to a seedling rootstock. I like to mound soil or mulch over this area. I usually plant roses deeply so this area is permanently covered with soil. The whole plant can be protected with a white covering that tempers rapid temperature change. It reflects light and avoids excessive warming on warm, sunny days. It traps warmth inside which reduces night-time temperature drop. White styrofoam cones can be placed over individual plants. Thin, floating row covers used for spring protection or thicker insulating covers can be placed over groups of plants. They need to be held in place with staples or rocks.
Strawberry plants can also be protected with these same covers. They come through the winter much better and make much stronger growth in the spring.
Peach and sweet cherry trees are marginally hardy in our climate. I like to protect the graft union with soil or mulch. The bark on the lower trunks of young trees is sometimes damaged on the southwest side. Warm winter sun heats bark and causes it to expand followed by rapid cooling and contraction the following night. I have seen temperature changes of 40 to 50 degrees in a 24-hour period. This area below the lowest branch can be protected with white latex paint or a white plastic wrap that twists around the trunk. Either method reflects the heat of the winter sun which reduces bark expansion.
Anti-desiccants such as Wilt-Pruf are effective in protecting sensitive evergreens from wind and sun damage. Wilt-Pruf coats needles with latex and reduces moisture loss. Alberta spruce, arborvitae and some pines are the most susceptible to winter damage on their southwest windward side.
