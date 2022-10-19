Allen Wilson

Question: Is there some way to protect roses so they do not die back so far every winter? Are there other plants that need protection for the winter?

Answer: In spite of our warming climate there are still plants such as roses that will come through the winter better with protection. The wide swings in temperature combined with dry conditions can be as damaging as the minimums.

