Question: How can I protect my roses from winter damage? Should I cut my roses severely before winter sets in?
Answer: There are several ways to protect roses and other sensitive plants from winter damage. One way to reduce winter damage is to wait until spring to prune them. Pruning now tends to stimulate renewed growth, which also slows the dormancy process and makes them more susceptible to damage.
Roses are better adapted to warmer climates than we have in east Idaho. They are slow to become dormant and are frequently damaged in late fall before they go into complete dormancy. Another time they can be damaged is in late winter or very early spring when a warm spell stimulates growth followed by cold weather.
Roses and other plants go into dormancy from the top down. The base of the plant is the last to become dormant. Roses have a graft union near the base where the named variety is grafted onto a rootstock. Because of our severe winters, it is recommended to plant roses deeply so this graft union is covered with soil to protect it from the winter cold. If your roses are not planted deeply enough to cover the graft union, I would recommend that you mound soil over this area before winter.
Certain fruit trees that are of marginal hardiness in our area should also be planted so that the graft union is covered or mounded with soil to protect from winter damage. Included in this group are sweet cherries, peaches, and some pears and apples that have a hardiness zone rating of five.
Fruit trees and other deciduous trees are also susceptible to split bark damage to the trunk below the branch area in the first few years after planting. Bark on this area expands on the south and west sides on sunny winter days followed by rapid contraction the following night. This area can be protected by painting with white latex paint or by placing other protective covers over the area.
Roses are often mulched with bark dust, sawdust, straw or chopped leaves to insulate the lower branch area.
Roses can also be protected by individual foam rose cones. It may be necessary to do some light pruning to make them fit under the cones. Roses can also be covered with an insulating white fabric. Even floating row covers used to protect early planted vegetables can be used to protect roses, strawberries and other sensitive plants from winter cold. The fabric is white to reflect the warm winter sun that can stimulate too early growth.
It is best to wait until we have had some temperatures in the teens to cover roses and other plants. They need those temperatures to send them into complete dormancy.