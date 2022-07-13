Question: My lilacs and spirea did not have very many flowers this spring. My neighbor says I pruned at the wrong time. What is the best time to prune them?
Answer: The best time to prune spring-flowering shrubs like lilac and spirea is shortly after they bloom. Spring flowering shrubs develop their flower buds in the late summer and fall for next spring’s bloom. If you prune them in the fall or winter, you will remove some or all of the flowers. Summer flowering shrubs like hydrangeas and roses do not form their flower buds until early spring, so they can be pruned in the fall and winter.
It is not necessary to prune shrubs if you are happy with their size and shape. Most shrubs have at least a branch or two that can be shortened to improve shape or uniformity. Often shrubs need pruning to fit under windows or inside walkways.
If you want to maintain the natural shape and thickness, prune one branch at a time. If you use shears or power clippers, you will soon end up with unnatural-looking balls and boxes.
I like to start at the bottom of a shrub and work up. The lower branches grow slower than the upper branches, so they often need very little pruning. I prune a little more at each level as I go up the shrub to maintain a natural tapered shape.
To keep the same natural shape and thickness of shrubs, I make most of my pruning cuts just above a side branch. When I shorten a branch, I prune it a little shorter than the surrounding branches so that the cut is hidden inside. Pruning just above a side branch encourages that one branch to grow and replace the one I have cut off. If I am trying to reduce the size of the shrub, I prune a little deeper so that regrowth will also be shorter. If a shrub is thicker than I want it in one particular area (or the whole plant), I will remove some branches clear back to their origin. There is reduced regrowth from this type of cut.
If I want a shrub to be thicker than it is in one particular area, I will shorten it back just above a leaf where there is no side branch. This usually causes three to five branches to grow where only one was before. Shearing or using power clippers produces this type of cut. That is why the regrowth is thick and hedge-like.
Lilacs, red twig dogwoods and other shrubs that have most branches growing from the bottom need a different type of pruning. Prune one or two of the oldest, largest branches down to the ground each year. This stimulates new, young growth at the base of the shrub so it does not become bare at the bottom. You will need to shorten some of the upper branches as well.
Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.