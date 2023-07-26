Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My tall arborvitae hedge has several large branches sticking out. Can I cut those off or should I tuck them back into the hedge? It is also losing needles on the lowest branches. What should I do?

Answer: Arborvitae and other hedges often have large branches that stick out. Sometimes trimming them off leaves a big hole. If tucked in, they often just fall out again. The straggling branch can be tied to another branch inside the hedge to keep it from falling out again. You can tie them back in place using flexible plant ties. Most garden stores sell rolls of flexible green plastic that will stretch. Ordinary twine will cut through the bark and damage the branch. I have also used flexible ties that are used to fasten a tree trunk to a stake. If removing the branch would not leave a hole, I would simply cut it off.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

