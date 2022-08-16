Pomegranate Glazed Chicken Skewers With Yogurt Tahini Sauce

A good marinade brings a balance of sour, sweet, salt and heat. Combining the marinade with chicken, beef or lamb and grilling produces flavorful, finger licking experience. 

 Lynda Balslev / Tastefood

Skewered morsels of meat make for delicious finger food, especially when they are cooked on the grill. Small pieces of chicken, beef or lamb, threaded on skewers, present a bounty of edges and corners that crisp and caramelize over the fire for finger-licking goodness. Flavorful marinades enhance grilling success. Not only do they tenderize and infuse the bites of meat with sweet and tangy flavor, but the sugars in the marinade encourage crisping and caramelization.

In general, a good marinade will have a balance of sour, sweet, salt and heat. This is achieved with tart acidic ingredients, such as citrus and vinegar; a touch of sweetness from sugar, honey, maple syrup or fruit juice; and an aromatic infusion of spice, which can run the gamut in flavor and inspiration depending on your taste and desired heat level. This recipe is a nod to North African and Levantine cuisines, in which pomegranate molasses is a staple and a key ingredient in the marinade.

