Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My lawn looks good right now. It deteriorates in the summer. How can I keep it green and healthy all summer?

Answer: There are many factors in good lawn care. But the most important is mowing height and frequency. The leaf blades are the food manufacturing plant for the lawn. Raising the mowing height gives you more leaf surface. If grass is allowed to grow 3 or 4 inches tall and then cut back to less than an inch it shocks the plants and they use a lot of energy in replacing those leaves.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.