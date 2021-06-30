Question: The extreme heat we are having has damaged some of my plants growing in containers. Once a day watering was not frequent enough, and some of my plants look wilted beyond recovery. Is there any hope of rejuvenating them?
Answer: Plants that have become extremely wilted may not survive, but I would not give up until I have watered them several times. I have found that in some cases it is best to cut plants back by at least half and give them some more fertilizer. If you have used regular fertilizer, it is probably almost gone by now. Weekly feeding with a liquid or soluble fertilizer will replace lost nutrients. I apply a slow-release coated fertilizer, such as Osmocote, when I plant my containers. Because of more frequent irrigation, this original fertilizer is dwindling, and it is time for another application.
Vegetables that mature quickly only need fertilizer once at planting time. However, tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers may need a second application of fertilizer. I use either a general-purpose fertilizer, such as 16-16-16 or a vegetable fertilizer such as 5-10-5.
Now is also a good time to make a second application of general-purpose fertilizer to annual flowers. I usually wait until middle to late August to feed my lawn, but if the grass looks yellowish, a light application of lawn fertilizer containing iron can be helpful now.
Fertilizer can burn leaves if applied too heavily during hot weather. So, water enough to wash any fertilizer off leaves right after application.
Deep water trees
Under normal circumstances, large, mature trees may get enough water if they are growing in lawns or other irrigated parts of your landscape. However, because of the extreme heat we have been experiencing, trees will benefit from extra deep watering at least once a month during the summer and fall.
Most sprinklers only wet the soil a few inches deep, and tree roots extend 2 feet or deeper in the soil. The highest concentration of water-absorbing tree roots are 2 or 3 feet inside and the same distance outside the outer edge of the branches. Roots near the trunk are mainly large roots for anchoring the tree.
I have found that one of the best methods of concentrating moisture in this “drip line” area is with a soaker hose or sprinkler hose. These hoses can be curved around one or more trees and allowed to run for several hours. I often let them run overnight to get the soil wet deeply. You can tell how deep the water is penetrating by making a temporary opening with a shovel. If you have a sprinkler system, you may just want to run it through two or three cycles in the same day. It will not hurt lawns, flowers or shrubs to get an extra deep watering occasionally.