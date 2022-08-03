Allen Wilson

Question: We recently purchased a home with overgrown landscaping. Shrubs block windows and walkways. Some shrubs have branches without leaves at the bottom. Most have been sheared flat on top. We like a more natural look. Do you think we could renovate by heavy pruning, or should we just start over with new plants?

Answer: It is possible to return some types of plants to a more natural shape and thickness with heavy pruning. However, you may want to consider replacing the ones that have overgrown their location with plants that will naturally fit the location without much future pruning.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

