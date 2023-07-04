Tomato and Corn Panzanella Salad

Nothing beats a leafy, brimming bowl layered with fresh garden pickings and the farmers market bounty. Sweet corn and juicy tomatoes are ripe headliners in high summer and pair up in this vibrant salad inspired by Italian panzanella. Panzanella translates to bread (pane) and a deep plate or bowl (zanella). It's a Tuscan and Umbrian bread and tomato salad that relies on stale bread, which is refreshed in the juice of salted ripe tomatoes and tossed with a simple vinaigrette.

The recipe below is not entirely traditional, but it expresses the gist of a panzanella salad, with grilled croutons and exuberantly ripe and juicy tomatoes. Pops of fresh corn kernels are added to the summery mix, along with quick-pickled red onions and an herbaceous basil vinaigrette.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

