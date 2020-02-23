What do you call a room overflowing with overflowing-bearded Santas?
A bevy of beards? A sleighful of Santas? A horde of ho-ho-hos? No, it’s a post-holiday debrief with members of the Idaho Chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.
SPOILER ALERT! For those who truly believe in the magic of a one-and-only Santa Claus who whisks around the world on his reindeer-fueled sleigh on Christmas Eve delivering toys to good girls and boys — you may want to stop reading right now. For those who believe in the spirit of the season, that Santa is that indescribable yet universal sort of holiday magic that weaves its spell in hearts and minds everywhere — read on.
This story takes us “behind the red suit.” It is about some of those real-life — and yes, quite magical — Santas and Mrs. Clauses who exude the spirit of Christmas and proudly wear their white-trimmed red velvet frocks and coal-black boots. They solemnly take an official Santa Oath or Mrs. Claus Pledge — many have attended Santa Claus School. And in order to keep their Santa mystique, they prefer to go by the title followed by first name only.
Their mission is “to keep Christmas magic in the hearts of children of all ages,” and their motto is “support, share, inspire.”
Year after year, they devote their holiday seasons — and often a good chunk of change — in order to play their role with reverence and dignity, to epitomize in thought, word and deed to the nth degree — to essentially become the legendary Jolly Old Elf and his missus.
The Christmas 2019 debriefing was held at Santa Larry’s house in Kuna. He is the head of the Idaho chapter of the Brotherhood. In addition to the business portion of the meeting (nominating officers, etc.), other agenda items included flu shots, suit malfunctions, “Christmas rage,” weddings, proposals, baby reveals and parades.
Santas on vacation
While they drove up in more conventional gas-powered sleighs, there were a number of Santa Claus-red cars, some with personalized license plates, including HOHOHO, SANTA4U and “Santa” Claus. All in all, the group seemed friendly and relaxed — you might call them a jolly bunch, chuckling and honest-to-goodness ho-ho-ho-ing whenever a humorous anecdote was told.
What do Santas wear in the off-season? Most still kept to the traditional red-and-white color scheme, but the attire was a bit more casual than red velvet with all the trimmings. Some of the Santas wore plaid and cartoon-character flannel shirts, or fun suspenders and Santa-appropriate leisure suits. Some had on knee-high boots, but many sported comfy tennis shoes. Most wore glasses or spectacles — a couple had on shades — and there were even some baseball-type caps, a fedora and a cowboy hat in place of the traditional Santa’s hat.
Getting down to black buckles
“Some here are first-time Santas,” said Santa Larry, opening the meeting.
Talk quickly came around to “costume malfunctions.”
One Santa complained about needing a new costume as the fabric peeled after wearing it only one time. But Santa Doug topped that. “I was getting off a float in the Marsing Parade,” he said, “and the suspender popped off. It was full moon! I hope nobody saw it.”
There was some discussion about how many Santa suits to keep on hand — for those spills or when “a baby that’s been nursing may have a sour burp,” or ... worse. Many Santas have three to change into; some have four. Which can be pretty expensive, said Santa Larry. “The average cost is $500. I spent $1,100 on a jacket and pants,” he said.
Another issue that came up was comfort. The suits can be hot under photo-ready lights or not warm enough for an outdoors mid-December parade. The consensus: wool holds up better than velvet or velveteen.
Several Santas relayed stories where they had played more active roles, taking part in marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and even officiating weddings. “The Botanical Gardens is a big site for weddings,” said Santa John.
‘Heartbreak’ cases
Santas sometimes make special visits to see a child with cancer who may not see another Christmas. “Yes, we make home visits,” said Santa Russ, who remembered one child who had undergone chemo and radiation.
Santa Dan had a request from a mom this year to visit the gravesite of her little girl who had died of Batten disease, a rare, fatal, inherited disorder affecting the nervous system. “She was 14 when she died.” he said.
“The heartbreak cases are the hardest,” said Santa Dan, “the children who are not well.”
The naughty list
Santa Vernon had a harrowing tale of a man who actually threatened him. “He came up and said, ‘I’m going to shoot somebody tonight.’ He had some sort of a meltdown. Said I was a fake. The police showed up and took him away.”
One Santa got in trouble with human resources at his store for putting one of the children on the naughty list. Santa Christopher said he had successfully brokered a peace deal after chatting with twin second-grade boys who had been fighting nonstop.
Promises, promises
All of the Santas said they had some sort of rules about making promises to children about what they had on their Christmas wish lists. Santa Doug has some pat answers. On pets: “Mom and dad have to agree,” he said. On a smartphone request he will return with his own question: “Do you have the money to pay the monthly service?”
“How many of you have heard of an L.O.L. doll,” hollered out Santa Dennis. Hands raised around the room as the chuckles rolled into some ho-ho-hoing. “There were 14 new Barbies this year,” said Santa Larry. “Santa needs to know these toys,” he added.
Sometimes you just have to explain some hard truths, said Santa Dennis. “Santa can’t bring you everything you want, but I’m going to make sure to bring you something you’re going to like very much.”
Santa Eric said he employs a “Fred Rogers approach” about making promises. “I tell the kids that I know it isn’t easy to be good all the time. Even Santa isn’t good all the time — I give the example of when I track snow across Mrs. Claus’ clean floors — and I tell them that I am so proud of them, the way they are growing and their accomplishments. I only ask them to do their best,” he said.
And when they ask for unrealistic gifts, he tells them: “’I will do my best.’ You can see the kids light up and glow when you praise them and recognize that everyone is human and makes mistakes — even Santa.”
He became somber when talking about the children who have “wants” that tug at the heart. “They might say, ‘I want my parents to get back together,’ or ‘I want my mom to be nicer.’ … Those are especially hard.”
A Santa calling
Santa Larry said he, like many of the other Santas in the room, came to don the red suit after friends, neighbors and strangers alike, told him over and over that he looked just like Santa Claus.
“I think it’s a calling,” he said. “I think we’re chosen. I was chosen to become Santa Claus. When I had that tap on my shoulder … I turned it down three times. When I finally put that red suit on, it pretty much just melted my heart, when that first child gazed up at me with pure love. I was hooked.”