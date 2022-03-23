Question: I only got a few ripe tomatoes and peppers last year. What can I do to speed up my vegetables so I can pick more?
Answer: We have a limited growing season between the last frost in the spring and the first frost in the fall here in eastern Idaho. Some years it is not much more than 100 days. It is even shorter as you go north and up in elevation.
The most important thing you can do to increase your harvest is to choose early-maturing vegetable varieties. The location where you plant vegetables is also important. Vegetables prefer full sun. The south side of fences and buildings sometimes provide extra reflected heat for warm-weather vegetables. There are also some growing aids that will speed growth.
Variety selection
Vegetable earliness is indicated by “days to maturity rating.” This rating is the number of days from seed planting or started plant planting to first harvest. You will find this rating on seed packets, plant tags, and in catalog and internet descriptions. These ratings are based on performance in warmer climates with much warmer night temperatures. We have to add about two weeks to the ratings for warm-weather vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash and cucumbers. The ratings for cool weather vegetables (root and leaf) are closer to accurate. This means that a tomato rated at 80 days will take more like 95 days to mature in this climate. That does not leave much time to pick ripe fruit. A 60-day tomato would give almost three weeks extra harvest time. Larger plants that are already more mature will mature faster.
Growing aids
We do not usually plant tomatoes before the end of May. Planting much earlier is not very productive because they do not grow very well in the cool weather. There are two ways to increase growth rate. Plant protectors like plastic tunnels, floating row covers or wall-o-water will not only protect plants from frost but increase the temperature around plants so they will be stimulated to grow faster. Be ready to vent coverings when temperatures increase. The floating row covers are self-ventilating.
The second way to increase growth rate is to use black or colored plastic mulch to increase the soil temperature. Plastic mulch has a double benefit because it shades out weed growth. Red plastic mulch is the most effective because it reflects red light back into the leaves and stimulates their growth also.
The way to apply plastic mulch is to get the soil all ready for planting including fertilizer and then lay down 3 to 4 foot wide strips of plastic and secure it with metal staples or soil along the edges. Then cut x holes for seeds or transplants. Plants can be irrigated through these planting holes or a drip irrigation hose can be placed down before plastic is applied. Using both plastic mulch and plant covers gives extra growth stimulus.