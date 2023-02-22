Question: I didn’t pick much ripe fruit from some of my vegetables last year. Could you help me choose some varieties that will do better here, especially tomatoes?
Answer: Success with vegetable gardening in our relatively short growing season and cool summer night temperatures makes variety selection very important. Because cool night temperatures slow maturity by two weeks or longer, we need to select early or rapid-maturing vegetable varieties.
Most seed packets, catalogs and on seed sources online rate vegetable varieties by “days-to-maturity.” Many vegetable plant tags also include a days-to-maturity rating. Days-to-maturity is the number of days from planting to first harvest under ideal growing conditions. Ratings for hardy or cold-tolerant vegetables fit our climate fairly well. These include almost all of the root, leaf and flower bud vegetables, plus peas. Frost-tender or heat-tolerant vegetables need to have about two weeks added to the days to maturity rating in Idaho Falls. In cooler, high-elevation areas, even more time must be added. Tender vegetables include almost all fruiting vegetables, such as tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash, cucumbers, melons and beans.
Almost all the hardy vegetable varieties will mature in our growing season. However, earlier varieties may give us an advantage, especially in colder areas. Because hardy varieties are more tolerant of light frost, they can be planted as much as a month ahead of the average last frost date. Early maturing tender vegetable varieties will produce much more ripe fruit, so it is important to check ratings.
Tomato varieties are the most critical. An 80-day tomato will take about 94 days from transplanting to the first ripe fruit in Idaho Falls. If planted at the normal time in late May, the first fruit will be harvested at about the end of August. That leaves only about three to four weeks of harvest time before the average first frost. It is obvious that a 60-day tomato would bear fruit about three weeks earlier and double the length of harvest period.
There are several ways to speed up the maturing process. One way is to plant larger 4-inch or gallon size plants. Another is to use black or colored plastic mulch, which warms the soil and speeds growth. Plastic tunnels, floating row covers and Wall-O-Water protectors all increase the air temperature around plants and speed growth. Earlier planting means a greater chance of frost damage. Besides, earlier planting without these growing aids seldom improves earliness, because temperatures are too low for stimulating the growth of tender varieties.
Another way to use days-to-maturity ratings is to plant two or more varieties with different maturity ratings to spread the harvest period. This works well for sweet corn, onions, tomatoes and cabbage. An early 60- to 65-day cabbage will be mostly harvested by the time a later 80-day cabbage is ready. I like to plant three maturities of sweet corn, with ratings about 10 days apart, such as 60 to 65, 70 to 75 and 80 to 85 days. Since sweet corn is a little more frost tolerant than other tender vegetables, I plant corn in early to mid-May. Some of the mid-season tomatoes are larger and have better flavor than the earliest varieties, so I plant both.
