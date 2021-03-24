Question: I plan to plant more perennial flowers this spring so I don’t have to replant every year. Could you share with us some of your favorite perennial flowers? How do they bloom in comparison to annuals?
Answer: Perennial flowers are becoming more popular every year as gardeners look for ways to reduce gardening maintenance. There are other advantages and disadvantages of perennial flowers compared to annuals in addition to their permanence.
There are some perennials that bloom before it is even warm enough to plant annuals. So, they give a welcome addition of early color to supplement our spring-blooming bulbs like daffodils and tulips. Other perennials bloom late in the season, continuing past the time when frost kills most of the annual flowers. However, there are only a few perennials that bloom for as long a period as some of our most popular annual flowers.
I have planted a lot of early and late blooming perennials, but I have some favorite summer blooming perennials also. I particularly like the ground cover perennials that maintain their foliage through the winter months. They are usually protected under the snow during the coldest months, so they come through amazingly well.
These include spring-blooming gold alyssum, white candytuft, both rock cress and false rock cress, which come in white, pink, blue and purple shades. I also love creeping phlox, which blooms white, pink, blue and rose-red in the spring. My favorite ground cover perennial is Lamium or spotted nettle, which not only blooms early but continues to produce flowers all summer. These are some of the first perennials available in full-service nurseries by early April.
Two other long-blooming perennials besides Lamium are thread leaf coreopsis and Rozanne perennial geranium. My favorite coreopsis is moonbeam, which a lemon yellow. Rozanne perennial geranium has sky blue flowers. Both bloom from June until frost.
Cerastium or snow-in-summer is another ground cover that retains its leaves. As the name implies, it is a summer bloomer with white flowers. It is very drought tolerant and grows best in full sun. Most of these low-growing perennials will survive in colder climates like Driggs and Ashton because they are covered with snow.
Taller spring-blooming perennials include doronicum, a yellow daisy, and spike flowered lupine and penstemon.
My favorite late summer to fall blooming perennials are coneflower, Russian sage, evening primrose, black-eyed Susan, Helen’s flower and sea holly. The ornamental grasses reach their peak in late summer and fall. Perennial asters are my favorite fall-blooming flower, which continue blooming later even than chrysanthemums.
I also plant some annual flowers because of their long blooming season. They also give me the chance to change my color combinations and patterns every year.