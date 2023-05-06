Artificial Intelligence Doomsayers

Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton poses at Google’s Mountain View, Calif, headquarters in 2015.

 AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Geoffrey Hinton, an award-winning computer scientist known as the “godfather of artificial intelligence,” is having some serious second thoughts about the fruits of his labors.

Hinton helped pioneer AI technologies critical to a new generation of highly capable chatbots such as ChatGPT. But in recent interviews, he says that he recently resigned a high-profile job at Google specifically to share his concerns that unchecked AI development could pose danger to humanity.


