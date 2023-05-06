Airbnb Rooms

The login page for Airbnb’s iPhone app is seen in front of a computer displaying Airbnb’s website.

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

DALLAS (AP) — Airbnb is making a renewed push into renting single rooms in a nod to its beginnings and a realization that renting an entire house is too expensive for many travelers, especially younger ones.

The short-term rental company rolled out a new offering Wednesday that it calls Airbnb Rooms. Guests can rent a room in the same house or apartment as their host at prices that Airbnb says will average $67 a night.


