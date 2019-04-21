This photo provided by Simon & Schuster shows the cover of “Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen,” by Brian Raftery. Culture writer Brian Raftery wants to argue that 1999 was the best movie year ever. Similar claims have been made about 1939 (“Gone With the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Stagecoach,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” among others). The staff of The Washington Post recently cited seven different years, including 1939 and 1999. Raftery himself points to 1939 and three years the Post excluded: 1967, 1977 and 1985. (Simon & Schuster via AP)