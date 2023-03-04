Microsoft Artificial Intelligence

The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York.

 AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework.

The new AI Text Classifier launched by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion at schools and colleges over fears that ChatGPT’s ability to write just about anything on command could fuel academic dishonesty and hinder learning.


