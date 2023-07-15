APTOPIX India Lunar Mission

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on Friday.

 AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

SRIHARIKOTA, India (AP) — An Indian spacecraft blazed its way toward the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said.

Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India with an orbiter, a lander and a rover, in a demonstration of India’s emerging space technology. The spacecraft embarked on a journey that is expected to last slightly over a month before landing on the moon’s surface later in August.


